SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park will be hosting its annual Spooky Safari on Saturday in Springfield.

According to their website, at the Spooky Safari, presented by M&T Bank, everyone can dress in costume and enjoy family-friendly Halloween fun with a trick-or-treat trail for kids ages 0-12, on-site activities, crafts, music from DJ Jonny Taylor, read-along, and appearances from some special friends!

The event will also have a virtual costume contest and discounts in our gift shop. Judges from the Zoo’s staff selected winners in the categories of Funniest, Most Creative, and Best Family/Group Costume.

There will also be a spooky pumpkin hunt, where twelve felt pumpkins have been hidden around The Zoo in various enclosures and it’s up to you to find them. Take a photo of three pumpkins and submit them to the Google Form for a chance to win a prize.

The event will be running from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Zoo in Forest Park. This event is sold out.