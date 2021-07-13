Theme of this year’s Puerto Rican Parade is ‘Continuing Our Resilience’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night, the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee held its 2021 Virtual Kickoff Event.

During the event, the Committee revealed the theme of the parade this year which is “Continuing Our Resilience,” (Continuando Nuestra Resiliencia). The theme symbolizes the resilience of the Puerto Rican community during the pandemic and the hopes to move forward.

This year, the kickoff also included an infectious disease specialist to speak about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The committee says it is to encourage more people to get vaccinated so the parade can be held in person in 2022.

Jade Rivera Mcfarlin of the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee said, “We love sharing our culture so when we have these parades it’s a pretty big deal for our community to come out, to be happy with each other, to listen to our music, and eat our food. And though we aren’t able to be live we wanted to be able to do it in some shape or form.”

The Committee has also opened registration to community members who want to submit a 30 to 60-second video for the virtual parade, which will take place on September 19.