Theory Wellness adding drive-up window for medical marijuana patients

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a year of the pandemic, one local dispensary is changing the buying process for marijuana by adding a drive-up window.

Theory Wellness in Chicopee is the first Massachusetts dispensary to use a drive-up window. Customers pre-order online and then select the drive-through pick-up option.

At this time, it’s only for those with a medical card, but Theory Wellness says it’s really helped minimize contact and exposure for those who may be high risk for COVID.

Theory Wellness VP of Marketing, Thomas Winstanley, told 22News, “Patients are what brought us into this industry in the first place, they’ve made us and so we always want to honor them in terms of these new approaches, and certainly some of our medical patients have been ones hardest affected by COVID.”

Theory Wellness hopes to open the drive-up window to recreational customers too, but because of regulations at the city and state level, it can’t happen just yet.