Theory Wellness in Chicopee to begin offering medical marijuana

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Saturday, one local dispensary will be open for Massachusetts medical patients.

Theory Wellness in Chicopee will now offer both medical and recreational pot. The store originally opened as a recreational supplier while they waited to get their medicinal license.

The Chicopee location will be their third medicinal license in the state. With this new addition, the store created close to five new jobs. 22News spoke with Theory Wellness and they told us they started the business knowing that it would be for medicinal use.

“I think at the forefront, cannabis is something that can really help people in a variety of ways,” said Thomas Winstanley, VP of marketing at Theory Wellness. “For those who have medical cards, we want to make sure they have expedited access always available to them. So it’s definitely a big step for us to be able to have this license.”

Medicinal cardholders will be able to shop at the Theory Wellness in Chicopee starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 25.