Theory Wellness to offer curbside pickup beginning Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana dispensaries are gearing up to offer curbside pick up starting Monday.

According to to Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, phase 1 will allow curbside pick up to begin for nonessential retailers on Monday. Recreational marijuana retailers are included in that after they were deemed nonessential back in March, which stopped adult sales.

22News spoke with Thomas Winstanley of Theory Wellness who told us business will run differently.

“It’s a big step forward for us and certainly we are taking every single measure we can to make sure we come back safe, healthy, but also providing the same level of cannabis experience and purchasing. Things just might look a little bit different,” Winstanley said.

Theory Wellness will be launching its menu Saturday and pre-orders will begin Sunday. Curbside pick up will be offered at its Great Barrington location as well.

Medical marijuana customers are still allowed to enter their facilities. Theory Wellness asks for everyone’s patience, and most importantly to not show up without first making your order of your products.

