Therapy dog to provide support to western Massachusetts EMTs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – EMTs are out on the road every day without knowing what type of call they’ll be sent to next or how many lives they’ll have to try and save.

The stress of the job can be overwhelming, and that’s why American Medical Response in Springfield has added a special employee to their staff….Freddie the Goldendoodle!

Freddie’s job will be to support the AMR EMTs that serve Springfield, Greenfield, and Baystate Hospitals. He was named after a longtime colleague and friend Fred DellaValle who passed away in 2018.

22News Digital Reporter Monica Ricci is meeting with AMR staff and Freddie Friday morning to find out why it’s so helpful to have a therapy dog.