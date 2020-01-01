“There’s no court tomorrow,” local authorities issue blunt warnings for NYE partygoers

(WWLP) – We are slowly coming to the end of a decade and celebrations into the new year are underway.

Local police departments are taking a new approach to warn party-goers who plan on driving drunk this New Year’s Eve by sharing a post that basically says it how it is:

Erving and Longmeadow Police departments are reminding drivers to please travel sober or risk getting pulled over or crashing.

“Nobody wants to start off 2020 with a court date and suspended driver’s license,” the Erving Police Department stated in a Facebook post. “We hope you have a safe, healthy and prosperous 2020.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office also added on to the warning, reminding residents, “there is no court tomorrow and our staff does not want to see you in the back of this Thursday morning!”

A free, safe ride home on NYE is being offered to Northern Berkshire residents between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Please call (413) 458-9831.