There’s still time to make a donation to the 22News Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is still plenty of time to make a donation to our 22News Toys for Tots campaign.

Two Springfield area families became first time Toys for Tots donors Friday afternoon. They brought gifts to the 22News lobby to help out a child in need this holiday.

They told 22News giving this gift is very rewarding.

“It feels great, you got to do it. You go to the store and the amount of kids who are going to open things up, it feels really good,” said Diane Langevin of Otis.

“It’s really hard to describe in one word, some child is going to get a really nice surprise for Christmas that he otherwise would not have the opportunity because of the people who come here today to give a toy,” said Pat McDiarmid of Wilbraham.

And remember, our 22News lobby will be open this weekend for donations. Our Toys for Tots drive runs through December 16th.