These are the items you should not leave on your hot car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another hot day means your car will be heating up so here are the items you should not leave inside of it.

We crossed over the 90-degree mark before noon on Tuesday and will be in that range again on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures in the upper 90s can heat your car’s interior to 140 degrees within one hour which can damage electronics and make explosives out of pressurized containers such as aerosol cans, lighters, and carbonated beverages and even wine bottles all could build pressure and explode.

The heat can also dissolve BPA plastic in water bottles and even make things like sunscreen and medicine less effective.

Temperatures this high can also be lethal for children and pets so it is better not to leave them unattended in a hot car.