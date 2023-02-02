HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke issued an advisory to several establishments that should not be selling or serving alcohol until their liquor license is addressed.

Nearly a dozen businesses owed back taxes during the 2022 renewal process before they could be issued their 2023 license, according to Planning and Development Director Aaron Vega. All establishments also need to be inspected and signed off by the fire and building departments.

“In concert with the mayor’s pre-permitting group that looks at events being planned in the city, Licensing staffers want to make sure that all applicants looking for one-day liquor license for St. Patrick’s Day weekend and other events have time to be approved,” Vega said.

“We are still awaiting a call to reinspect businesses which had various different fire code related issues that needed to be addressed before a Certificate of Inspection can be issued from the Fire Department, which is required to be issued a liquor license,” Holyoke Fire Chief John Kadlewicz.

List of establishments should not be selling or serving alcohol

The following establishments were signed and are awaiting Fire Department sign-offs once the issues the Fire Department found have been corrected. Some on this list were given grace periods by the Building Department for minor discrepancies outlined in inspection reports (several of which have already been addressed). Until those concerns are addressed, these establishment should not be selling or serving alcohol.

• Jay’s Bed and Breakfast

• Holyoke Elks

• Bamboo House

• 110 Grill

• The Delaney House

• The Log Cabin

• Ivory Billiards Lounge

• Fitzgerald Pizza

• D. Hotel and Suites / Delaney House

• Carve Beauty Bar

• The Joint

• American Legion Post 325

• American Legion Post 351

• Pulsudski Park

The following properties had inspections conducted but have not satisfied Building and Fire Department requirements for signatures:

• Hamel’s Catering

• Cracker Barrel

• PJ Brennan’s

The following properties have not yet been inspected:

• Franco’s (No application received)

• The Wherehouse (No application received)

• Homewood Suites (No application received)

• Pizza D’Action (No application received)

• Cayey Social Club (No inspection scheduled)

Organizations looking for a one-day liquor license, including the St. Patrick’s festivities, are being asked to apply six weeks before the planned event to allow enough time for the inspections needed by the building and fire departments.