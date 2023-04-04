WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads across Westfield are scheduled to be resurfaced in April.

Drivers should expect delays over the next few weeks for resurfacing on the following roads:

  • April 10 – April 14: Pavement milling and structure adjustments
    • Summit Lock Road (Medieros Way)
    • Long Pond Road
    • Old County Road
    • Skyline Drive
    • Bayberry Ln
    • Pine Ridge Drive
    • Twiss Street
  • April 17 – April 21: Paving and structure adjustments
    • Summit Lock Road
    • Long Pond Road
    • Old County Road
    • Skyline Drive
    • Bayberry Ln
    • Pine Ridge Drive
    • Neck Road
    • Sibley Ave
  • April 24: Paving Rain Date
  • April 25 – April 27: Paving
    • Bayberry Ln
    • Pine Ridge Drive
  • April 27 – April 28: Loam & Seed and Driveway Apron Installation