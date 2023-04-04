WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads across Westfield are scheduled to be resurfaced in April.
Drivers should expect delays over the next few weeks for resurfacing on the following roads:
- April 10 – April 14: Pavement milling and structure adjustments
- Summit Lock Road (Medieros Way)
- Long Pond Road
- Old County Road
- Skyline Drive
- Bayberry Ln
- Pine Ridge Drive
- Twiss Street
- April 17 – April 21: Paving and structure adjustments
- Summit Lock Road
- Long Pond Road
- Old County Road
- Skyline Drive
- Bayberry Ln
- Pine Ridge Drive
- Neck Road
- Sibley Ave
- April 24: Paving Rain Date
- April 25 – April 27: Paving
- Bayberry Ln
- Pine Ridge Drive
- April 27 – April 28: Loam & Seed and Driveway Apron Installation