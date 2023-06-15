WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival will be hosted at Wilbraham Monson Academy on Saturday!

This year, the Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival will be held on the campus of Wilbraham Monson Academy. Join the community for a day full of live music, a craft fair, a kids carnival, and of course, food on Saturday, June 17th from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m., themed “It’s Food That Brings Us Together!”

Here is the schedule for the day:

11:00 a.m. – Submissions for the Baking Exhibition are due (viewable all day)

12:00 p.m. – The Peach Blossom Festival opens

12:00 p.m. – Flag raising ceremony and salute to our Armed Services

12:00 p.m. – Craft fair with 105 talented artisans opens

12:00 p.m. – Kids carnival with prizes opens (includes the Lucky door, dunk tank, and more!)

12:15 p.m. – Live music begins (bring your own chair or enjoy the Adirondack chairs around the campus)

12:15 p.m. – Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School – Limelight performance

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Pie eating contest preliminary heats

1:00 p.m. – Mary Kate McGrath performance

1:15 p.m. – Bad News Jazz Big Band performance

3:00 p.m. – Freckled Daisies performance

3:15 p.m. – Hofbrauhaus performance

3:30 p.m. – All community round of pie eating contest

4:45 p.m. – Blue Brothers Briefcase Band performance

6:30 p.m. – The Peach Blossom Festival comes to a close

The Peach Blossom Festival is located at 423 Main Street in Wilbraham. The public parking entrance is on Mountain Road behind Smith Hall, where parking is $5.

Tokens for the Kids Carnival are $1.

There will be food trucks on-site, but there is no alcohol allowed on the premise.