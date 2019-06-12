Things to know when laying mulch

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Warm spring, and almost, summer days mean more people are ramping up their landscaping.

A lot of yard improvements include flower beds, shrubs, and bushes. But first, you need to lay down mulch. But don’t lay it too close to your home. Many landscaping companies suggest keeping it at least 18-inches away, or even as far as three feet. It can be dangerous otherwise.

“The first is security from fire or safety from fire,” said owner of G&H Landscaping, Gary Courchesne. “Mulch, when it’s dry, can be very combustible.”

Another reason to keep it a distance away from your home is artillery fungus. According to Courchesne, it’s an organism that’s produced in mulch that propagates and can shoot small spores that attach to your siding, trim work, and even vehicles.

It’s nearly impossible to get off, and they look like tiny black dots. According to a Penn State study, the mulch that was most resistant to artillery fungus was large pine bark nuggets.

If you want some sort of landscaping along your home, try stones instead.