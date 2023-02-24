HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The third annual Battle of the Bars to Support the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke kicked off on Friday night.

This is the first time the event is back since the start of the pandemic. Bartenders competed for tips to help support the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. Some of the area’s top bartenders battled it out at the Knights of Columbus in Holyoke.

Kelly McGivern, of the Holyoke Parade Committee told 22News, “We bring in six bars to battle against each other. They bring in all their patrons to help cheer them on. The goal is to raise as much money from each bar and that all goes back to the parade committee so we can bring in different bands and entertainment so everyone is entertained throughout the parade itself.”

The winner of the battle gets the honor of hosting the trophy celebration.