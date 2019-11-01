Third annual career fair in Holyoke offers jobs to veterans

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Veterans who are looking to get back into the workforce or take the next step in their career had that opportunity Friday at the third annual Military and Veterans Career Fair.

The career fair was at the Holyoke War Memorial on 310 Appleton Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tyler Laplante of Southwick who served three and a half years in the Army hopes to employ the skills he learned during his time in the military.

“I have an open mind but I’m looking for anything that challenges me and that I could work hard for,” Laplante said.

The group, veterans incorporated sponsored today’s career fair. These career-minded veterans were honored for their service to their country. during last year’s career fair, more than one hundred veterans were hired to begin work in the civilian sector.

The following employers were at the career fair: