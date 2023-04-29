CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The third annual Chicopee Clean Sweep is set to take place on Saturday, rain or shine.

The Chicopee Clean Sweet was created by the Chicopee Cultural Council in 2021 and was presented in 2023 by the Cultural Council, Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, PeoplesBank, and The Polish National Credit Union with help from the City of Chicopee DPW, Westover Trash Removal & Handy Man, USA Recycling, Mass Cultural Council, and Valley Opportunity Council, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Chicopee.

Local leaders went to City Hall on Thursday and launched the new banner and ad campaign to promote the Clean City Initiative. The focus of the campaign is to highlight the impact of community involvement and to ask residents to keep the city clean and beautiful.

There are eight active Clean Sweep sections where volunteers will be based in Chicopee. These areas are as follows:

Willimansett, meeting at Rivers Park

Aldenville, meeting at Ray Ash Park

Pendleton Avenue, meeting at Bellamy School

Dale Street, meeting at Dale and Montello Road

Sheridan Street, meeting behind Walmart

Chicopee Center, meeting Wisniowski Park

Church Street, meeting at Chicopee District Court

Chicopee Center Riverbank, meeting at Meet at Front St Chicopee Library

This event is set to take place on Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.