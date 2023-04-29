CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The third annual Chicopee Clean Sweep is set to take place on Saturday, rain or shine.
The Chicopee Clean Sweet was created by the Chicopee Cultural Council in 2021 and was presented in 2023 by the Cultural Council, Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, PeoplesBank, and The Polish National Credit Union with help from the City of Chicopee DPW, Westover Trash Removal & Handy Man, USA Recycling, Mass Cultural Council, and Valley Opportunity Council, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Chicopee.
Local leaders went to City Hall on Thursday and launched the new banner and ad campaign to promote the Clean City Initiative. The focus of the campaign is to highlight the impact of community involvement and to ask residents to keep the city clean and beautiful.
There are eight active Clean Sweep sections where volunteers will be based in Chicopee. These areas are as follows:
- Willimansett, meeting at Rivers Park
- Aldenville, meeting at Ray Ash Park
- Pendleton Avenue, meeting at Bellamy School
- Dale Street, meeting at Dale and Montello Road
- Sheridan Street, meeting behind Walmart
- Chicopee Center, meeting Wisniowski Park
- Church Street, meeting at Chicopee District Court
- Chicopee Center Riverbank, meeting at Meet at Front St Chicopee Library
This event is set to take place on Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.