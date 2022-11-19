SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Black Men of Greater Springfield will provide resources to connect families with resources related to mental wellness, financial assistance, and more on Saturday.

William Zachary, President of the Black Men of Greater Springfield, said the event will include vendors providing resources for everything from mental health, housing services, and financial and tutoring services.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the DeBerry Elementary school in Springfield. The third annual Fall Fest is free of charge and open to the public.