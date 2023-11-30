CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As you drive through western Massachusetts at night, more and more homes are putting up their holiday decorations!

Gregory Stackhouse and Joey Glanville are spreading the holiday joy and sharing their hard work with 22News. After nearly two weeks of DIY projects, they’re ready to share their holiday decorations at their home on Stebbins Street in Chicopee.

Gregory told 22News that after a successful Halloween with their 9-foot and 15-foot monsters and lightning, it was time to redecorate for Christmas! Check out the comparison below of their yard in October versus now!

“It gives us such joy to see the neighbor’s reactions and watch people stop and take pictures of our display,” said Gregory.

When you drive by their display on Stebbins Street, you’ll see a 12-foot LED Christmas tree, jumping penguins, a snow measuring meter, Santa Claus, and a nine-foot Christmas ornament arch. Gregory says he is most proud of the DIY giant Christmas lights they placed on their roof, which took them two weeks to build.

Gregory told 22News, “We just hope the kids enjoy it and that our display can be a kind distraction from the seasonal depression and stress this weather and darkness can bring!”

