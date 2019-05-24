‘This is Me – End the Stigma’ art show held to promote mental health awareness

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An art show was held in Westfield Friday to promote mental health awareness.

The End the Stigma art show was held at the Behavioral Health Network’s Carson Center.

The art show takes place during Mental Health Awareness Month.

The art exhibit featured the work of participants and employees of the Behavioral Health Network’s Adult Community Clinical Services program. The theme of the exhibits was “This is me – End the Stigma.”

“If the community could understand that this is a process of healing and the stigma that exists, unfortunately, is one of those things we have to continue as a community to break down,” artist Michelle Sutton said.

Adult Community Clinical Services program helps individuals with mental health issues recover by providing clinical intervention and other services, including peer, family and housing support.



