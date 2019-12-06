“This is not goodbye,” Barry Kriger announces retirement after 34 years at 22News

(WWLP) – It’s been nearly four decades since Barry Kriger joined the WWLP-TV22 news team in western Massachusetts and on Thursday, he announced his retirement.

Kriger, 69, told his western Massachusetts audience he will be retiring in two weeks.

“Time to share a little history. Twenty-one years ago, last month, I jumped at the chance to come back here to 22News, after my “three-year hiatus” in Providence. Before Providence, I had worked here at 22News for 13 years. So, I’ve spent 34 of the last 37 years of my career here. I now have people in their fifties telling me they grew up watching me on television. It’s time for the next chapter.” Barry Kriger

It’s not a sudden development that Kriger will be stepping away from the anchor desk, it’s been in the works for a while.

“I had planned to retire last May, but management here encouraged me to ‘ease into’ my non-working life by going part-time in June,” Kriger explained. “They called it ‘a wind-down.’ That was a very kind gesture and turned out to be a very good decision.” Barry Kriger

Kriger will be taking on an Emeritus status, serving as an ambassador for 22News and contributing to news coverage occasionally.

“I’m not planning to leave the place and the people I love here in western Massachusetts,” Kriger said, adding, “My extended family, which is you.”

Kriger’s last day at the anchor desk will be December 19.

The 22News team would like to thank Kriger for his talent, dedication, and passion throughout all these years, now it’s our turn to Work for You!