This is not the first time the Connecticut River has reached low water levels

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent drop in water levels on the Connecticut River concerned boaters.

The river is back to normal, but 22News spoke with Mick Duda, the owner of the Oxbow Marina in Northampton. He’s been in the business for 50 years and said this used to happen all the time.

Last week, necessary repairs on the Holyoke dam meant the water level had to drop, but even with advance notice, some people had their boats stranded on dry land.

Before some advancements on the dam, Duda remembers water levels dropping half a dozen times a year or more. He said the levels have been much lower in the past, low enough for people to walk across it while just getting their ankles wet.

“So they call us and we prepared because we have repairs here to do. We put it all in in a timely manner. Everything got done. But they have to drop the water. So they drop the water down, real low,” said Duda.

Duda told 22News this should serve as a reminder for just how important the Holyoke dam is, because, without it, the river would look much different.

Water levels also depend on the weather.