CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News visitor captured a bear on camera inside a cemetery Thursday night.

According to the viewer, the cemetery is located off Grattan Street in Chicopee. She spotted the bear in a tree peaking around the trunk.

According to MassBears, black bears are common in Massachusetts with an estimated 4,500 bears living in the state. Black bears live all over western Massachusetts and as far east as the I-95 corridor in the northern part of the state. Black bears are omnivores and most of their diet is plants.

Black bears live and breed in Worcester County, northern Middlesex County, and west to the Berkshires, according to Mass.gov.

Bears that have been accustomed to and dependent on foods, such as bird seed, trash, and pet food, are likely to cause damage and become a nuisance. The removal of food sources and other attractants is key to preventing problems with bears.