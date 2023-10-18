CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer who says his street is one of the busiest on Halloween night sent in a video of what awaits trick-or-treaters.

Greg Stackhouse’s home is located in the Aldenville section of Chicopee on Stebbins Street. He gave 22News a peek at the Halloween decorations that light up each night. There is not one, not two, but four of the giant Halloween statues!

“The neighbors LOVE it and compliment us constantly. We love making the neighborhood kids smile each day they see it as well as the thru traffic. One lady told us our house is her happy place from her living room window,” Greg told 22News.

There are spider webs stretched all over the outside of the house, including a giant spider on the roof! Halloween decorations are not complete unless you have a graveyard, and this one sure does, where the werewolf is hanging out.

Photo sent to 22News from Gregory Stackhouse

The lights of course make this house even spookier. Greg says he has the lights on every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and it even has lightning effects! “We turn on the lightning ⚡️ effect on the weekends only.”

This house is sure to attract a lot of vampires, Spider-Man, witches, and maybe even Barbie and Ken this year. 22News would love to see your Halloween spirit, email us your photos and video to Reportit@wwlp.com.

Tips to keep your kids safe while trick or treating

Advise your children to be safe while crossing streets by using traffic signals and crosswalks and looking both ways. Keep electronic devices down, heads up, and always use sidewalks. Anyone under the age of 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

For kids old enough to go out by themselves, make sure they trick or treat in well-lit areas that they are familiar with. And it’s getting darker earlier now, parents can put reflective tape or stickers on candy bags so their kids stick out in the dark.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 to 9:30 in the evening so be extra aware on the roads during those hours.