HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The last day of business for Christmas Tree Shops (CTS) in Holyoke has been announced.

According to the stores’ website, all locations in Massachusetts still open will officially close on Saturday, August 12, which includes the location at 39 Holyoke Street in Holyoke. Customers will have about a week to take advantage of the 80% off “Going Out of Business” sales before they finally close their doors.

Five locations in Massachusetts officially closed last weekend, leaving just eight stores left in the Commonwealth.

CTS filed for bankruptcy in May and originally was planning to close just two locations in Massachusetts, stores in Sagamore and Falmouth. The Sagamore location was most known for its iconic windmill as you drive over the Sagamore Bridge into Cape Cod.

CTS is known for selling seasonal items and home décor. At its peak, the company ran 82 stores across 20 states.