SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than 40 years of business in the city of Springfield, the Italian Bread Shop will be closing.

The Santos family posted on their social media page Thursday that they have officially closed to focus on Joe Santos’ health. Joe is the owner of the bread shop on Orange Street, which has been open in Springfield for more than 40 years.

“Where do I begin? I would like to tell you all how much you have all meant to us. Over the years we have made so many dear friends that will remain part of our lives forever even though it saddens me to have to tell you that the day we dreaded has arrived. We are closed. It has saddened us profusely but it was inevitable. Due to my dad’s declining strength/health the responsibility of remaining open and functioning had become too heavy,” stated the family.

The Santos family thanks the community and their loyal customers who had been a part of their lives for more than four decades. The customers recently showed their appreciation to Joe in 2022, when they came together to help him remodel the shop.

“Remember bread shop or not you will always still hold a place in our hearts as our friends. On to the next chapter. A slower pace for my parents. Something they both deserve and is overdue,” said the family.