‘This makes no sense’: Springfield man arrested again after allegedly removing GPS ankle bracelet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested again after violating his probation at his home on Carroll Street January 19.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 57-year-old Alfonzo Dixon was previously arrested by Springfield Police in December 2019 on various firearms and drug charges. He was then released pending trial on the condition that he wears a GPS ankle bracelet.

Dixon then allegedly removed his ankle bracelet which led to the probation violation and his recent arrest.

Walsh said the Assistant District Attorney handling the case sought to have Dixon’s bail revoked last week and instead the judge released Dixon on the condition that he wears a GPS ankle bracelet even though he recently removed his court-ordered ankle bracelet.

“I’ve been saying for some time and it has been proven time and time again that GPS ankle bracelets are not a deterrent and should not be used for individuals facing firearms charges. In this case the suspect removed his court-ordered ankle bracelet and is rewarded by being released again with the same conditions. This makes absolutely no sense,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

Dixon has previous violent convictions on manslaughter and armed robbery with a shotgun charges. Springfield Police have arrested him two times since his December 2019 firearms arrest. Mr. Dixon’s case stemming from his December 2019 arrest was continued until April.