SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield business that has been operating since 1885 nationwide is expanding its location.

Performance Food Group (PFG), a food and food-related products distributor, is adding 117,000 square feet to their facility located at 1 Performance Blvd / 1982 Roosevelt Ave in the East Springfield Neighborhood. The $31 million project will add 350 full-time jobs to their more than 560 current associates in this location.

Formerly the Springfield Foodservice Corporation moved from Taylor Street in Springfield to its current location in 2007 as one of the largest refrigerated warehouses in the area. Founded in Richmond, Virginia, PFG operates with more than 35,000 associates across the country.

Mayor Sarno states, “First, I want to thank Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, Deputy Director Brian Connors, Attorney Patrick Greenhalgh, Chair of the Board of Assessors, and Assessors Matt Fontaine and Jessica Guerra, and their respective teams for their hard work and efforts working with Performance Food Group to see this significant $31 million economic development project advance. I also want to thank Performance Food Group for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield. This purposed TIF supports my administration’s efforts of continuing to invest and build good economic development projects that will not only provide construction jobs for our Building Trades, but also create more of that good four-letter word, jobs! This project will create 350 new good paying jobs for our Springfield residents and also builds upon our over $5 billion of public and private economic development projects and investment across our city.”

“It is also important to note that this TIF agreement will not impact the taxes currently being collected by the city,” added Mayor Sarno. “Property taxes for the existing facility will continue to be collected at full value. The TIF exemption, while still being completed, is currently structured as a 10-year agreement and will only apply to the new value by the project investment and the new building addition.”

“PFG is already an impactful employer and corporate citizen in our community,” said CDO Sheehan. “To add this to their campus in Springfield is impressive and something we value tremendously. We look forward to working with them on advancing this exciting project.”

Councilor Melvin Edwards, Chair of the Council’s Committee on Planning and Economic Development, stated, “This opportunity to create jobs from an existing business does not happen every day. I was more than happy to support this purposed TIF agreement and economic development project that will not only invest nearly $31 million in our city but also create 350 new good paying jobs. In addition, this will have a positive impact on our future taxes and potential tax relief.”

“I want to thank Councilor Edwards and our City Council’s Eco Dev Committee for voting in favor of this project and I am hopeful of the full City Council’s support,” added Mayor Sarno.

“PFG looks forward to working with the City of Springfield to increase the capacity of our facility, which will allow us to grow our family of associates to meet the needs of our expanding customer base. We are proud to be one of the premier providers of food and supplies to local restaurants, colleges and universities in the Northeast” said Jeffrey Derick, President, Performance Foodservice Springfield.