SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Hampden County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim from a shooting in Springfield on Saturday night.

Hampden County District Attorney's Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, around 11:11 p.m. Saturday officers responded to a shot spotter on Oakland Street. When they arrived they located 37-year-old Tamara Clark of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound.