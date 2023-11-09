HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just two days away from Veterans Day, the Holyoke Veterans Home made sure to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Inside the Holyoke Veterans Home are hundreds of men and women who have served our country, and typically the building brings in speakers or other entertainers for the residents. But just before Veterans Day, instead of the typical afternoon activity the veteran residents made care packages for currently deployed military members.

The veterans got to fill the packages with toothbrushes, socks, bubblegum, and so much more. As Veterans Day approaches, the Massachusetts National Guard Unit will now take every single one of these packages and ship them around the world.

While the veterans continue to do acts of service, there is ongoing construction on a new home for them worth nearly half a billion dollars that should be completed by 2028.