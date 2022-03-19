HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Men and women from neighboring cities and towns and across the world kept alive a St. Patrick’s weekend in Holyoke.

The Road Race with its roots going back almost half a century and the participation of more than 5,000 runners, are so pleasing to Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee President Marc Joyce.

“I think you’re right. More than 5,000 runners in this weather and we’re happy to do that celebrating,” Joyce said.

The racing field was filled with veteran participants as well as men and women who were tackling this grueling landmark race for the first time.

“I’m really excited because this is my first year running. My daughter is going to race as well,” Marnie Rolling of Agawam told 22News.

As the 5,000 raced through the streets of Holyoke, many thousands more cheered them on. A great many of those folks were drawn from outside western Massachusetts to the weekend of St. Patrick’s parade events.

The Road Race among the most noteworthy. Dough Clark, who was visiting from New Hampshire, told 22News, “The whole weekend, the race, the parade, is all about family getting together, it’s all about enjoyment.”

The Road Race and other Saturday events in downtown Holyoke all setting the stage for Sunday’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. If you’re unable to attend, 22News will be broadcasting the parade live beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday.

22News has learned the official winners of the Road Race. The men’s winner is Malcom Conner from New Haven Connecticut, with a time of 31:46.

And the women’s winner is a local from right here in western Massachusetts, Jenna Gigliotti of Amherst who came away with a time of 34:30.