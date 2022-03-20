HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those forced to wait two years between parades were rewarded with wonderful weather to enjoy all that has always made the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade so special.

Colleens atop their ornately decorated floats gave the vast crowd so much to cheer about as they resumed their attendance. Many can’t remember ever missing a Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

“It’s just part of who we are,” said Andrea Dennnett. “It’s very important to our families to be here to represent our heritage, and just enjoy this day.”

The musical marching units that for so many years have grown to the status of iconic treasures again thrilled the vast crowd. Joined by the thousands more who watched the parade from beginning to end on 22News.

The Aqua String Band and a contingent of western Massachusetts’ bagpipe musical unit added to the occasion, marching smartly along the two and half mile parade route covered in green.

At the reviewing stand, Parade Committee President Marc Joyce shared his feeling with 22News.

“I’ve been doing this now for 45 years, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a crowd that was so enthusiastic as today’s crowd was,” Joyce said. “I was thanking them along the parade route, ‘thank you for coming out’ and they were thanking me back so it was a real lovefest.”

The return of the Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade was a rousing success capping a weekend filled with Irish pride. The 69th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is now part of the event’s proud history one that many, many thousands will fondly remember.