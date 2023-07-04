EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a thousand participants and thousands more spectators lined the streets of East Longmeadow Tuesday morning for the town’s traditional Fourth of July parade.

More than 1,500 marchers marshalled at East Longmeadow High School Tuesday morning, braving less-than-ideal weather for a time-honored tradition. People 22News spoke to said they came prepared but it wasn’t as bad as they feared.

“As long as it wasn’t a torrential downpour we were coming,” said Rebecca Irujo of Westfield.

A little rain didn’t dampen spirits in East Longmeadow. The town turning up with enthusiasm for the parade at 10:00 in the morning, many rising even earlier to catch the second annual East Longmeadow Fourth of July road race.

“Love it. Rain or shine, doesn’t matter,” said Tina D’Arco of East Longmeadow. “A little worried about the weather today and we kept watching it, but we came prepared we have a tent, raincoats we weren’t going to let this stop us.”

“I come every year with my children and grand children and its just a great time whether it is raining or hot, we are here,” said Palema Pierson of Enfield.

The town staged its firework display Monday night and the town carnival wraps up around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon., completing another year celebrating community and country.