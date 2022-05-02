WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Eid, the celebration of the end of Ramadan and the breaking of fasts for Muslims around the world.

A festival in West Springfield celebrated the end of fasting, as the Holy Month of Ramadan comes to an end.

“It’s nice to be able to eat in the sunshine,” said Mary Johnson of West Springfield. She also talked about the diversity of this Islamic community. “It’s beautiful, it’s unique to the American Muslim communities to have people from all over the world. I was just telling my daughter, ‘Sometimes you can tell where people are from just by what they’re wearing.'”

The celebration took place in West Springfield’s Cooks Park. The past two years, Eid was held at the Eastern States Exposition, to allow for social distancing.

“It was buy our cars, kind of stepping outside of our cars so it’s a wonderful feeling to be back,” said Mohammed Dastigirs, President of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts. “The setting with everyone praying right next to each other, brings it back home.”

Many know Ramadan as the period of time where Muslims fast for 30 days from dawn to sunset, 22News is told that this tradition is about more than just that.

“It’s really a self-purification process and to also, at the same time, remember and think of those in the world who are less fortunate,” said Dastigirs.