Thousands expected to line the streets of Springfield Sunday for the Puerto Rican Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- On Sunday, the streets of Springfield will be filled with Puerto Rican pride for the 29th Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.

More than 90 businesses, restaurants, and organizations will be taking part in this year’s parade. In addition to the parade, the event also features food, music, and dancing.

Now in its 29th year, organizers of the parade told 22News it’s grown immensely over the years and it’s become a tradition here in the city.

“At first when the parade started it just went through the North End. Now we’ve shared our culture with the rest of the city and we’re now walking and showing the evolution of the Puerto Rican population in the city,” parade spokesperson Jade Rivera-Mcfarlin said.

Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez has been marching since his dad Gumersindo started the parade 29 years ago.

“Now I have my kids involved so this is kind of like a tradition for the community in the north end. We look forward to this day to say palante orgullo!”

This year’s theme is estamos unidos!….which translates to we are united.

Parade organizers said the theme reflects the unity Puerto Rico showed when they came together to demand the resignation of former governor Ricardo Rossello.

The parade will step off from Main Street and Wason Ave at 11:00 a.m. and continue downtown to Boland Way.