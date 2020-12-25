Thousands experience no power in Monson after tree falls on Brimfield Road

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The storm that began Thursday night caused some power outages and downed trees around western Massachusetts. In Monson, they received a large portion of the local damage.

“I woke up at six o’clock to the sound of saws. Realized I didn’t have any power. Got the flashlights on, got some candles going. Went out, looked out the door and I could see the street was blocked off, the main road here,” Monson resident, Marilyn McCarthy told 22News.

In Monson they potentially received the worst of the storm damage with at one point more than 2,000 residents without power and some trees down in the area. One of those trees was a giant pine in McCarthy’s yard that’s owned by the town.

It wasn’t the best way to wake up on Christmas morning, but McCarthy wasn’t alone. Her neighbors woke up at 3:00 A.M. to the power being out. McCarthy says she slept through the noise of the tree coming down.

“The problem was that big pine lost one of its spires at the crotch. So it fell across the wires onto my neighbors property,” McCarthy told 22News.

National Grid fixed the power line and the Monson Highway Department helped clear the tree debris away from the main road. “They had to work real hard,” McCarthy said.

Monson Highway Department told 22News the tree that fell from McCarthy’s home across the power lines on the main stretch of Brimfield Road is what caused such a huge outage in the area. But according to National Grid, all the power should be restored by noon on Christmas.