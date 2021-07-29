Thousands in Massachusetts could face eviction as moratorium expires Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal and state bans on evictions are expiring Saturday, after being in place since last September.

This is going to affect hundreds of people in western Massachusetts but there are services that can help those in jeopardy of losing their homes. Right now, roughly 3.6 million people nationally are in jeopardy of losing their homes when a federal ban on evictions expires this Saturday, July 31.

City officials tell 22News – hundreds of those people live here in Springfield and adding to renters’ frustration, a state ban on evictions also expires on Saturday. But you can hold off the eviction process by submitting an application for renters’ assistance. There are a number of non-profit organizations throughout the state that help renters find, and keep housing.

“The first thing to do is call Wayfinder’s get your application going,” said Jesse Lederman, of the Springfield City Council. “The funds are there, it may take some time for them to process but the funds are there, so we need people to be reaching out and taking that step. You can’t ignore it.”

Also expiring this Saturday is federal foreclosure protections. Housing experts recommend you contact your mortgage servicer to discuss your options if you are in jeopardy of foreclosing. It’s also a good idea to contact an attorney.