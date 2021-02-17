Thousands of appointments to be available as state expands vaccine eligibility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As vaccine eligibility expands to an additional 1 million Massachusetts residents, thousands of appointments will also be posted for the mass vaccination sites.

Over 70,000 appointments are scheduled for the mass vaccination site across the state including the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site in Springfield. People can use the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder on Mass.gov to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the finder, it will allow residents to search for a vaccination location, including at the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site. There you can also view appointment availability before scheduling.

22News spoke with one local resident who said she did find it difficult to book an appointment.

“It’s not that easy, you have to go different places. But after about 15 minutes or so, I was able to figure it out, and then it was easy from there,” said Stephanie Kennedy of South Hadley.

There are currently over 170 vaccination locations across Massachusetts.

If you are unable to book an appointment online, you can also make an appointment by phone by dialing the number 211.