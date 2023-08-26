SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools will be welcoming back students with a back-to-school celebration on Saturday.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, this event will include free backpacks, lunch, games, and entertainment. The celebration is free and open to Springfield Public Schools students as well as their families.

Every school will have its own table and representatives from every school will be there, according to Springfield Public Schools. Several thousand backpacks will also be distributed to the first students to arrive with an adult.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending the event. Mayor Sarno states, “With the new school year quickly coming up this special Back to School Celebration event put on by our Springfield Public Schools at Blunt Park will give our students and families a chance to meet with the staff from their schools, as well as provide them with free backpacks, lunch and entertainment.”

The event will be held at Blunt Park from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.