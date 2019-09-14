Thousands of delegates expected in Springfield for Democratic convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 3,000 delegates are expected this weekend at the MassMutual Center to discuss important issues like climate change, immigration, and economic development.

The city kicked off festivities Friday night with a reception at Union Station.

Congressman Richard Neal said this a great opportunity for the city, even though Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was not invited to speak at the convention after showing support for Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

Congressman Richard Neal told 22News that Mayor Sarno’s absence from the reception was a decision that he made last campaign cycle.

“Well I think that that’s a determination that the Mayor made during the last campaign cycle,” said Neal. “And I think at the same time, he was understanding of the role that he would take, and he made up his own mind; that’s up to him.”

The mayor issued a statement to 22News back in February saying he’s happy state Democrats chose to hold this year’s convention in the city.

