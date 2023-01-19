WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A national spotlight has been shined on Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham after it was found out the eco-friendly building has its lights on 24/7 but that’s changing soon.

This has been a problem for the district since August of 2021 and they just learned Thursday it should be fixed in February. Assistant Superintendent for Finance Operations and Human Resources Aaron Osborne told 22News the vendor has been dealing with supply chain issues, that’s why they haven’t been able to fix it.

However, those 7,000 lights are costing taxpayers. Osborne said it’s hard to say exactly how much but he estimates this is costing the district thousand of dollars each month.

“We’ve dealt with other supply chain issues throughout COVID-19 that have not been quite as extreme and this was probably the most challenging supply chain issue I’ve ever seen or heard of,” said Osbourne.

And you may be thinking, why don’t they shut off the electricity entirely when the school day is over? Osborne said by doing that it could mess other systems in the school building, which would impact day-to-day operations.

The repair process is expected to take four days so it will be completed over February break.