Thousands of school buses recalled due to safety concerns

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – School buses are being recalled nationwide due to the seatbacks potentially not meeting federal safety standards.

More than 53,000 buses nationwide could be recalled due to this safety concern. Daimler Trucks North America is recalling its “Thomas Built” school buses built between 2014 and 2020.

The seats may have been manufactured with styrene blocks, which might not provide sufficient impact absorption around the steel seat frame of the back support.

The lack of impact absorption increases the risk of injury in a crash. One local resident wonders how these buses got approval to be sold.

Jim Burke, of Wilbraham, told 22News, “Well I think school buses should be inspected. the specs on these things should be put forth before they buy them and then the people that buy them should make sure they get what they are buying.”

The company said it will notify owners and dealers, and then install additional impact material. The recall is set to begin on December 2.

We’ll keep you informed of any new information.