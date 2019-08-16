Thousands of school supplies donated for Stuff the Bus campaign at Six Flags

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 2,000 Springfield area homeless school children are assured of receiving a backpack filled with school supplies.

Six Flags was the final stop Friday for the United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign and did they ever stuff that bus with every type of school supply the homeless children will need for school.

There was no doubt from the moment the Peter Pan bus arrived at Six Flags, visitors would donate at least 15,000 items to fill those backpacks.

Some of those children in need attend Amanda Warzyski’s class at Springfield’s Liberty Elementary School. She told 22News, “We have plenty of students who come in with nothing, so we’ve been shelling out so they’ll be ready for the school years.”

Warzyski added the reason behind the campaign is, “They don’t have jackets, they don’t have backpacks, they don’t have pencils, we try to provide as much as we can.”

As an incentive to give, Six Flags provided hundreds of free passes to the amusement park for anyone who donated 20 items to fill the backpacks.

Jensen Santell of Chicopee and his family made certain to help stuff the bus.

“It’s always good for kids who may need,” Santell said. “My son started school this year, provide for kids it’s a good thing to do.”

With the Peter Pan bus now having been stuffed with many thousands of school supply items, United Way of Pioneer Valley now has enough to fill 2,200 backpacks for homeless school children.

The United Way will distribute those backpacks next week on Friday, August 23 to the many grateful children and their families.

