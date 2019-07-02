Thousands of worn flags respectfully retired

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of worn American flags have been respectfully retired following Big Y’s annual collection.

According to a news release sent to 22News, 10,721 flags that were worn, torn, faded, or badly soiled were collected from May 23 to June 12 at Big Y stores in the area.

The collection, which is in its eighth year, has gathered almost 57,000 worn flags since it began. All flags collected were delivered to local Boy Scouts, American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and military organizations to ensure they are retired properly.

The organizations then hold a special flag retirement ceremony that follows the United States Flag Code.

The flags were collected in special receptacles that were placed at Big Y locations and Fresh Acres.

