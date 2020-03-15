Thousands prepare to celebrate Irish Heritage on St. Patrick’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The thousands in western Massachusetts of Irish Heritage prepare to celebrate St. Patrick’s day on Tuesday.

Donovan’s Irish Pub in Springfield will be celebrating 20 years as a destination where Irish-Americans spend part of their St. Patrick’s Day.

Donovan’s Irish Pub Owner’s Justine and Frank Garaughty told 22News, Irish pride runs deep here in Western Massachusetts.

Justine told 22News, “Being from Holyoke, we have a lot of people from Mayo, being from Springfield from Kerry and my family, we’ve got both of them.”

We also spoke with Frank Garaughty who told us that Irish heritage comes from Montreal.

“The long history of the Irish for example, my Irish heritage was Montreal, from Ireland coming to the United States,” said Garaughty.

This proud possession hangs proudly at their pub, the Irish flag they had purchased during a recent visit to the Emerald Isle.