Thousands ride to honor the Fallen 7 in New Hampshire crash

NEW HAMPSHIRE, (WWLP) – Thousands of motorcyclists rode across New Hampshire Saturday to honor the seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month.

Organizers of the Ride For the Fallen 7 said there were more than 5,000 riders to help remember the bikes who lost their lives.

The seven bikers were killed when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into the group.

The pickup driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

Springfield’s Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club president told 22News, Saturday’s turnout is a clear sign of how close-knit the biker community is here in New England.

“When something happens to one, it happens to all and we do take it personal, we take it to heart,” Richard “Iceman” Gardner said. “We feel for the other rider and their families because it’s a passion that we love. We know there are risks and we do take them because we enjoy that art, but it does affect us deeply.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has suspended the driver’s licenses of nearly a thousand people as part of its review of Registry of Motor Vehicles.