Thousands still without power 24 hours after powerful storms hit western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People all over western Massachusetts will likely spend a second day cleaning up from Wednesday’s storm that left behind so much damage. 

By late Thursday night, hundreds of homes were still without power, including residents around Elm Street. On Rochelle Street in West Springfield, one family is lucky to be alive.  

Eversource Outage Map: 4,094 customers affected as of 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

A massive tree came crashing through the roof of their house, they tell me part of the tree is in their bedroom. 

“Today it’s just been crazy trying to get ahold of insurance companies and her car actually got hit too in the driveway so it’s just been a nightmare,” said Edward Pajak of West Springfield. 

A few streets down, wires litter the road after the top of a utility pole was brought down by the strong winds. Residents say Eversource has been in the neighborhood a few times since the storm but- still no power.  

In a statement to 22News, Eversource said in part that they understand the frustration but they are working to prevent it in the future by enhancing technology. 

Unfortunately for residents, power restoration needs to be done by Eversource. 

Legally, the town cannot do any work to Eversource owned utility poles. 

