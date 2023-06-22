WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hooplandia, the largest 3-on-3 basketball competition and celebration on the East Coast is taking center court Friday at the Eastern States Exposition.

The tournament is not just for recreational and elite players, the event will feature hundreds of games for thousands of players of all ages and playing abilities and will feature Olympians veterans, and even first responders. This all-inclusive tourney and festival is jam-packed with experiences for the whole community.

“We have unlimited space, this is the inaugural year so we’re going to start off in 2023 this is going to grow and it has unlimited potential for our region and enjoyment tying people to basketball and reminding people that this is the home of basketball,” said Eugene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition.

Rain or shine this weekend they will have 50-plus courts placed throughout the Eastern States Exposition Fairgrounds and there will be a variety of activities that will be spotlighted like the 3-point, free throw, and vertical jump competitions.



