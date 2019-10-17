Thousands without power across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Several western Massachusetts communities are currently without power late Wednesday night as heavy rain continues to fall in the area.

The Eversource Outage Map shows 4,077 western Massachusetts customers without power as of 10:55 p.m. The areas mostly affected by the power outages include Becket with 1,403, Lanesborough with 1,370, Pittsfield with 558, Sandisfield with 33, Lee with 83 and Springfield with 229.

According to State Police, a downed tree is blocking the northbound lane of Route 8 in Otis at mile marker 629.

State Police-Lee reports downed tree blocking NB lane of Route 8, Otis, at #629. Traffic able to get around using SB lane; Town Highway personnel en route to remove. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 17, 2019

Drivers will be able to get around using the southbound lane of the highway.

Town highway crews have been called and are en route to remove the tree.

