WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A threat made at White Oak School Monday was determined non-credible, Westfield police announced.

Police cleared White Oak School located at 533 N Rd. in Westfield after a threat was called in from a cell phone on Monday morning. According to the Westfield Police Department, it has been determined to be a non-credible threat.

The school was secured and all students and staff are accounted for and safe. The investigation is being conducted by Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit.