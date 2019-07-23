Three arrested after recovering multiple firearms in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit made three arrests after allegedly recovering multiple firearms during a search warrant in Springfield on July 19th.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers arrested 49-year old Kenya Johnson, 19-year-old Demeche Johnson, 18-year-old Adam Mullen, and a 16-year old who attempted to flee out the window after executing a search warrant regarding marijuana distribution at a second-floor apartment on 261 Mill Street.

During the search, police also located a 34-year-old man in a different bedroom.

After a thorough search, police allegedly found the following:

.380 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun with six rounds in the magazine, reported stolen in Westfield in 2014;

A pellet gun resembling a MAC-10 type of weapon

Two other magazines and three more rounds

Two small electronic scales

Police say the gun recovered after being thrown outside was a Glock-style pistol with a large-capacity feeding device that extended below the handgrip, with a .40 caliber round in the chamber and several more in the magazine.

Kenya Johnson, Demeche Johnson, Adam Mullen, and the juvenile were arrested on various firearms charges. The fourth adult who was in the separate bedroom will be summonsed on firearms charges.